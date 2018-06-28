Panel debating pay raise for Missouri officials

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS - A state panel is debating how much of a salary increase to give Gov. Jay Nixon and other statewide officials.

The Missouri Citizens' Commission on Compensation for Elected Officials continued hashing out the appropriate raise for state officials and General Assembly members Friday in St. Louis.

State law requires a commission to meet every two years to decide whether to bump up officials' pay.

Members so far have not made efforts to increase judges' salaries, which were increased two years ago and again last year.

Chairman and former state Rep. Charles Schlottach (SHLAH'-tihk) says the group hopes to vote Nov. 18 on proposed raises.

It has until Dec. 1 to make a final recommendation. Its proposals will take effect automatically unless two-thirds of the General Assembly votes against them.