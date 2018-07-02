Panel Deliberates Proposal Over Governor's Budget Power

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- A Missouri House committee is considering legislation aimed at curbing the governor's budget power.

A constitutional amendment proposed by House Republican Todd Richardson would let the Legislature override budget cuts enacted by the governor with a two-thirds vote. Currently, the governor can control the rate at which appropriations are spent and reduce spending when revenues are below the estimates upon which the budget is based.

The House General Laws Committee scheduled a hearing on the proposal Tuesday.

There have budget disputes between Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon and the Republican-controlled Legislature. Nixon froze $400 million in the current year's budget while citing concerns that lawmakers would override his veto of a tax cut. The veto was sustained and much of those funds have been released.