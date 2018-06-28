Panel names Missouri Supreme Court nominees

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A panel has selected three choices for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to fill a state Supreme Court vacancy.

The Appellate Judicial Commission's nominees are state Western District Court of Appeals Judge Lisa Hardwick, attorney Benjamin Lipman and Jackson County Circuit Judge W. Brent Powell.

In Missouri, the Appellate Judicial Commission screens applicants and recommends three nominees to the governor, who makes an appointment.

Greitens on Thursday told members of The Associated Press and Missouri Press Association that he'll interview all three candidates.

The commission's picks have been criticized by a top Republican lawmaker.

Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard on Thursday told reporters that there are not enough conservative candidates. He says he'll talk with Senate Republicans about repealing the state's nonpartisan court plan used to select the candidates.