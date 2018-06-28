Panel OKs needed skills of University of Missouri chief

ROLLA (AP) — A committee leading the search for a new president of the University of Missouri system nagged by racial unrest says candidates must have "a deft command" of communications and public relations.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the committee approved a list of qualifications for the successor to Tim Wolfe during a meeting Thursday in Rolla of the system's governing board of curators.

Wolfe resigned in November along with the Columbia campus' chancellor amid protests spurred by what activists said was administrators' indifference to racial issues on campus.

The 12-point list of qualifications approved Thursday also requires candidates for the system's presidency to have an acumen to handle political and business relationships, as well as the business judgment to run a large organization.