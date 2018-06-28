Panel Proposes New Senate Redistricting Plan

JEFFERSON CITY - The six-judge Appellate Apportionment Commission filed new Senate district lines Friday, a move addressing constitutional concerns over a divided rural western Missouri county.

Originally, the Senate lines had cleaved Johnson County into two seperate districts--the new plan will bring those sections, currently represented by Republican David Pearce of Warrensburg, together.

In a statement, the Commission said a majority of its members "opted to revise the plan upon further consideration of a constitutional provision regarding multi-district counties."

The new plan has an overall difference in population of 7.79 percent between its biggest and smallest districts.

The new map replaces a plan originally passed by the Commission on Nov. 30.