Panel recommends reducing Missouri gubernatorial appointees

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A panel created by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is recommending that nearly 450 gubernatorial appointments be eliminated.

Greitens in a Wednesday statement said government is "too big, too slow, and works too poorly." He said the recommendations are a good step toward shrinking government.

Missouri boards and commissions have a variety of roles from creating safety regulations to marketing industries. But the Boards and Commissions Task Force report says some serve similar goals or are no longer necessary. The report cited an agricultural panel that hasn't met in seven years.

The taskforce recommended boards be reduced in size, consolidated or eliminated. Because the Legislature created many of the boards and commissions, the taskforce recommended lawmakers take action to eliminate them.