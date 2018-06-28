Panel Wants Bosley Law License Suspended

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri state office that oversees lawyers says the law license of former St. Louis Mayor Freeman Bosley Jr. should be suspended for at least two years.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Bosley has appealed the decision issued last week by a three-member panel appointed by the Missouri Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel.

Bosley admitted in court on Dec. 9 that he mishandled clients' funds. The panel says Bosley may owe about $6,250 to health care providers involved in settlements Bosley orchestrated, and that Bosley combined personal and clients' funds.

Bosley's attorney, Michael P. Downey, says both sides will argue the matter before the Missouri Supreme Court. Downey says Bosley believes the panel's decision contains factual errors and suggests an inappropriate sanction.