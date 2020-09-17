Panels report blasts Boeing, FAA for crashes, seeks reforms

1 day 7 hours 4 minutes ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 6:30:00 AM CDT September 16, 2020 in News
By: Tom Krisher, The Associated Press

(AP) — A House committee issued a scathing report Wednesday questioning whether Boeing and government regulators have recognized the problems that caused two deadly 737 Max jet crashes and whether either will be willing to make significant changes to fix them.

Staff members from the Democrat-controlled Transportation Committee blamed the crashes that killed 346 people on the “horrific culmination” of failed government oversight, design flaws and a lack of action at Boeing despite knowing about problems.

The committee identified many deficiencies in the Federal Aviation Administration approval process for new jetliners. But both the agency and Boeing have said certification of the Max complied with FAA regulations, the 246-page report said.

“The fact that a compliant airplane suffered from two deadly crashes in less than five months is clear evidence that the current regulatory system is fundamentally flawed and needs to be repaired,” the staff wrote in the report released early Wednesday.

The report highlights the need for legislation to fix the approval process and deal with the FAA’s delegation of some oversight tasks to aircraft manufacturer employees, said Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio, D-Oregon.

“Obviously the system is inadequate,” DeFazio said. “We will be adopting significant reforms.”

He wouldn’t give details of possible changes, saying committee leaders are in talks with Republicans about legislation. He said the committee won’t scrap the delegation program, and he hopes to reach agreement on reforms before year’s end.

The Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday could make changes to a bipartisan bill introduced in June giving the FAA more control over picking company employees who sign off on safety decisions. One improvement may be that a plane with significant changes from previous models would need more FAA review.

The House report stems from an 18-month investigation into the October 2018 crash of Lion Air flight 610 in Indonesia and the crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 in March of 2019. The Max was grounded worldwide shortly after the Ethiopia crash. Regulators are testing planes with revamped flight control software, and Boeing hopes to get the Max flying again late this year or early in 2021.

The investigators mainly focused on the reason Boeing was able to get the jet approved with minimal pilot training: It convinced the FAA that the Max was an updated version of previous generation 737s.

But in fact, Boeing equipped the plane with software called MCAS, an acronym for Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, which automatically lowers the plane’s nose to prevent an aerodynamic stall. Initially, pilots worldwide weren’t told about the system, which Boeing said was needed because the Max had bigger, more powerful engines that were placed further forward on the wings than older 737s.

In both crashes, MCAS repeatedly pointed the nose down, forcing pilots into unsuccessful struggles to keep the planes aloft.

Committee investigators said they found several instances in which Boeing concealed information about MCAS from the FAA and airlines.

The Chicago-based company didn’t disclose that MCAS worked off a single sensor called “angle of attack,” which measures a plane’s pitch. It also didn’t disclose that a gauge that would have alerted pilots to a malfunctioning sensor didn’t work on the vast majority of the jets.

Boeing also concealed that it took a company test pilot more than 10 seconds to determine that MCAS was operating and respond to it, a condition that the pilot found to be “catastrophic,” according to the report. Federal guidelines assume pilots will respond to this condition within four seconds.

Four Boeing employees working as “authorized representatives” with permission to act on the FAA’s behalf to validate aircraft systems knew about the test pilot’s slow response. But there was no evidence that they reported this to the FAA, the report said.

Another authorized representative raised concerns in 2016 about hazards of MCAS repeatedly pointing the plane’s nose down, but the concerns never made it to the FAA.

Repeated MCAS activation and faulty sensors “were the core contributing factors that led to the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes more than two years later,” the report said.

According to the report, Boeing wanted to keep details about MCAS from the FAA so it wouldn’t require additional pilot training. That would ruin Boeing’s sales pitch for the Max, that pilots of older 737s wouldn’t have to go through extensive simulator training to fly the new planes.

Investigators found that Boeing had a financial incentive to avoid more pilot training. Under a 2011 contract with Southwest Airlines, Boeing would have had to knock $1 million off the price of each Max if simulator training was needed.

“That drove a whole lot of really bad decisions internally at Boeing, and also the FAA did not pick up on these things,” DeFazio said.

He added that Boeing had an internal meeting in 2013 and agreed never to talk about MCAS outside the company. At one point, MCAS was listed in pilot training manuals, but an authorized representative signed off on removing it, he said.

In a statement, Boeing said it has worked to strengthen its safety culture and has cooperated with the committee. The company has incorporated many recommendations from committees and experts who have examined Max issues.

Boeing said it has learned from mistakes.

“Change is always hard and requires a daily commitment, but we as a company are dedicated to doing the work,” the statement said.

The FAA said in a statement it looks forward to working with the committee to make improvements, and it’s already making changes based on internal and independent reviews. “These initiatives are focused on advancing overall aviation safety by improving our organization, processes, and culture,” the FAA said, adding that it is requiring a number of design changes to the Max before it can fly again.

When it came to FAA oversight, investigators said they found multiple examples of agency managers overruling technical and safety experts at the behest of Boeing. A draft internal FAA safety culture survey said that many in the FAA believe aviation safety leaders “are overly concerned with achieving the business oriented outcomes of industry stakeholders and are not held accountable for safety-related decisions,” the report stated.

In an interview with investigators, Keith Leverkuhn, former Boeing general manager for the Max who was promoted in the company, said he considered development of the Max a success despite the crashes.

“I do challenge the suggestion that the development was a failure,” the report quotes him as saying.

Investigators wrote that this raised doubts about Boeing’s ability to change.

“Only a genuine, holistic, and assertive commitment to changing the cultural issues unearthed in the committee’s investigation ... can enhance aviation safety and truly help both Boeing and the FAA learn from the dire lessons of the 737 Max tragedies,” the report said.

____

Airlines Writer David Koenig in Dallas contributed to this report.

More News

Grid
List

Fan at Chiefs opener tests positive for COVID-19; 10 others asked to quarantine
Fan at Chiefs opener tests positive for COVID-19; 10 others asked to quarantine
KANSAS CITY - Ten people were asked to quarantine after a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Kansas City Chiefs' season... More >>
24 minutes ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 1:10:01 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Poll workers told to 'act surprised' if asked about no mask
Poll workers told to 'act surprised' if asked about no mask
O'FALLON (AP)- Poll workers signed up to work the November election in a county near St. Louis have been urged... More >>
24 minutes ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 1:10:00 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Missouri woman pleads not guilty to illegally killing elk
Missouri woman pleads not guilty to illegally killing elk
(AP)- A southeast Missouri woman pleaded not guilty to a killing an abandoning an elk last year. The misdemeanor... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 12:29:00 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Battle at Hickman Friday night football canceled
Battle at Hickman Friday night football canceled
COLUMBIA- Battle High School's Friday night football game at Hickman has been canceled to due a COVID-19 positive test and... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 12:10:00 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Former Washington University Chancellor dies
Former Washington University Chancellor dies
(AP)- Former Washington University Chancellor William Danforth has died. Washington University in St. Louis confirmed that Danforth died Wednesday... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 10:38:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Missouri Christian boarding school probed over abuse claims
Missouri Christian boarding school probed over abuse claims
(AP)- Authorities are investigating a Christian boarding school from which about 20 girls were removed after former residents turned to... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 10:33:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Hawley sends letter to DOJ against religious restrictions
Hawley sends letter to DOJ against religious restrictions
COLUMBIA- U.S. Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr urging him to protect religious liberties in... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 9:37:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Missouri education system receives $18 million literacy development grant
Missouri education system receives $18 million literacy development grant
COLUMBIA- The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) was one of 11 states to receive a grant from... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 9:09:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Kansas City police: 1 woman killed, another hurt in shooting
Kansas City police: 1 woman killed, another hurt in shooting
(AP) - Police in Kansas City say one woman has been killed and another hurt when someone fired several gunshots... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 9:04:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Audrain County reports 50 new cases
Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Audrain County reports 50 new cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 8:11:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Sept. 17
Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Sept. 17
CPS students could transition into hybrid learning, parents voice concerns Columbia Public Schools students could transition into... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 4:19:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in Top Stories

UPDATE: Columbia police arrest wanted suspect on College Ave.
UPDATE: Columbia police arrest wanted suspect on College Ave.
COLUMBIA- Columbia police said officers arrested Tori A. Rose, 31, of Columbia on Wednesday for multiple felony warrants. The... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 9:19:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Macon High School moves classes online while students quarantine
Macon High School moves classes online while students quarantine
MACON - Macon High School classes are going online this week for the next two weeks after dozens of students... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 8:58:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado are the main states that have seen extremely large wildfires in 2020. These... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 8:34:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in Weather

Family of worker killed in 2018 tower collapse sues MSU
Family of worker killed in 2018 tower collapse sues MSU
(AP) — The family of a worker killed in 2018, when a nearly 2,000-foot tall TV tower in southwest Missouri... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 7:50:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Maya Moore now wed, to wrongfully jailed man she helped free
Maya Moore now wed, to wrongfully jailed man she helped free
NEW YORK (AP) — Basketball star Maya Moore has married Jonathan Irons, the Missouri man she helped work to free... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 7:05:42 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

CPS students could transition into hybrid learning, parents voice concerns
CPS students could transition into hybrid learning, parents voice concerns
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools students could transition into hybrid learning this year, and the youngest ones would be the... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 6:58:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Wayne Sells sends letter to CPS, wants to rename Rock Bridge football field
Wayne Sells sends letter to CPS, wants to rename Rock Bridge football field
COLUMBIA- Wayne Sells has requested that his name be removed from the Rock Bridge High School football field after a... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 5:59:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 74°
3pm 75°
4pm 75°
5pm 74°