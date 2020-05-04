Panera Bread says it will move to cage-free eggs by 2020

4 years 5 months 4 weeks ago Thursday, November 05 2015 Nov 5, 2015 Thursday, November 05, 2015 2:40:00 PM CST November 05, 2015 in News
By: Jim Salter, The Associated Press

 ST. LOUIS (AP) — Panera Bread is the latest restaurant chain to announce plans to stop using eggs from cage-confined hens.

The suburban St. Louis-based chain said Thursday it will use 100 percent cage-free eggs in the U.S. by 2020.

McDonald's announced in September that it will go to cage-free eggs in the U.S. and Canada over the next decade. Subway and Starbucks have also said they will switch to cage-free eggs. Starbucks plans to go cage-free by 2020.

Panera CEO and founder Ron Shaich says the company has been working for more than a decade to reduce antibiotic use and confinement across its supply chain.

Sara Burnett, the company's director of wellness and food policy, calls the move to cage-free eggs part of a "solution to a broken food system."

More News

Grid
List

Moberly police arrest suspect involved in multiple assaults
Moberly police arrest suspect involved in multiple assaults
MOBERLY - Police arrested a Moberly man Sunday after officers said he was involved in two separate assaults over the... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, May 03 2020 May 3, 2020 Sunday, May 03, 2020 8:03:00 PM CDT May 03, 2020 in News

Fulton restaurant reopens with only outdoor seating
Fulton restaurant reopens with only outdoor seating
FULTON – Businesses across Missouri will reopen Monday at a limited capacity, but The Station in Fulton will open differently... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, May 03 2020 May 3, 2020 Sunday, May 03, 2020 6:18:00 PM CDT May 03, 2020 in News

Columbia Mall set to open certain retail stores Tuesday
Columbia Mall set to open certain retail stores Tuesday
The Columbia Mall announced only certain retail stores will reopen Tuesday, May 5. The reopening follows the expiration of Missouri's... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, May 03 2020 May 3, 2020 Sunday, May 03, 2020 5:36:00 PM CDT May 03, 2020 in News

Free, student hotspot initiative is a success, but student participation is still shrinking
Free, student hotspot initiative is a success, but student participation is still shrinking
Columbia—CPS ordered around 800 hotspots to provide reliable and free WiFi connection to students in need. On March 31,... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, May 03 2020 May 3, 2020 Sunday, May 03, 2020 3:31:00 PM CDT May 03, 2020 in News

Only one case of COVID-19 in Missouri Veterans homes
Only one case of COVID-19 in Missouri Veterans homes
MEXICO — Missouri Veteran’s homes have had only one case of coronavirus in all seven locations. The Missouri Veterans... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, May 03 2020 May 3, 2020 Sunday, May 03, 2020 2:45:00 PM CDT May 03, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, May 03 2020 May 3, 2020 Sunday, May 03, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT May 03, 2020 in News

As lockdowns ease, some countries report new infection peaks
As lockdowns ease, some countries report new infection peaks
ROME (AP) — While millions of people took advantage of easing coronavirus lockdowns to enjoy spring weather, some of the... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, May 03 2020 May 3, 2020 Sunday, May 03, 2020 11:33:33 AM CDT May 03, 2020 in News

Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Mobile COVID-19 testing for Boone County residents
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Mobile COVID-19 testing for Boone County residents
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, May 03 2020 May 3, 2020 Sunday, May 03, 2020 10:07:00 AM CDT May 03, 2020 in News

Columbia agencies, organizations make reopening plans
Columbia agencies, organizations make reopening plans
COLUMBIA — Here is information on some selected steps being taken regarding the reopening of Columbia government agencies and... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, May 03 2020 May 3, 2020 Sunday, May 03, 2020 9:46:42 AM CDT May 03, 2020 in News

Columbia clothing store prepares to reopen Monday
Columbia clothing store prepares to reopen Monday
COLUMBIA – Several businesses are preparing to reopen their doors when Missouri’s statewide stay-at-home order is lifted May 4. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 02 2020 May 2, 2020 Saturday, May 02, 2020 5:31:00 PM CDT May 02, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Boat explosion leaves one dead at Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: Boat explosion leaves one dead at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Shawn Carroll was found dead after a boat exploded near the 1 mile marker of... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 02 2020 May 2, 2020 Saturday, May 02, 2020 5:30:00 PM CDT May 02, 2020 in News

Two vehicles burn after crash into downed power lines
Two vehicles burn after crash into downed power lines
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Two pick-up trucks burned after one of them crashed into downed power lines on Saturday afternoon near... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 02 2020 May 2, 2020 Saturday, May 02, 2020 4:34:00 PM CDT May 02, 2020 in News

Photographer finds a way to capture high school memories from home
Photographer finds a way to capture high school memories from home
COLUMBIA - Senior year is full of traditions, many of which this year’s graduating class is losing. So what about... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 02 2020 May 2, 2020 Saturday, May 02, 2020 3:43:00 PM CDT May 02, 2020 in News

Community pools to open after stay-at-home order is lifted
Community pools to open after stay-at-home order is lifted
COLUMBIA - Neighborhood pools will begin to reopen after the Columbia stay-at-home order expires May 4. Neighborhood officials will... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 02 2020 May 2, 2020 Saturday, May 02, 2020 3:12:00 PM CDT May 02, 2020 in News

One woman makes over 1,300 masks for Osage Beach community
One woman makes over 1,300 masks for Osage Beach community
OSAGE - One resident of the Osage Beach area makes over 30 masks per day, totaling to more than 1,300... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 02 2020 May 2, 2020 Saturday, May 02, 2020 11:32:00 AM CDT May 02, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Buchanan County food plant reports 359 positive COVID-19 cases
UPDATE: Buchanan County food plant reports 359 positive COVID-19 cases
ST. JOSEPH - As of Saturday morning, 359 employees and contract workers of... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 02 2020 May 2, 2020 Saturday, May 02, 2020 11:15:00 AM CDT May 02, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Second case confirmed in Miller County
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Second case confirmed in Miller County
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 02 2020 May 2, 2020 Saturday, May 02, 2020 10:55:00 AM CDT May 02, 2020 in News

One passenger dead after late night ATV crash in Pettis County
One passenger dead after late night ATV crash in Pettis County
PETTIS COUNTY - One person died late last night in an ATV crash between Knob Noster and Sedalia. Two others... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 02 2020 May 2, 2020 Saturday, May 02, 2020 10:38:00 AM CDT May 02, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 57°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1am 55°
2am 54°
3am 53°
4am 52°