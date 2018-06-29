Panthers Waive Former Mizzou WR Wes Kemp

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) -- The Panthers signed a pair of undrafted rookie free agents - wide receiver Michael Avila from San Jose State and tight end Lamont Bryant from Morgan State - on the eve of minicamp.

Carolina waived undrafted wide receivers Wes Kemp and Chris Manno.

The 5-foot-9, 170-pound Avila grew up in Seaside, Calif., and attended the same high school as Panthers coach Ron Rivera.

The 6-foot-5. 229-pound Bryant signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in April but was later released. Bryant led Morgan State with 21 catches for 371 yards and two touchdowns during the 2011 season earning All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference First-Team honors.

The Panthers open a three-day minicamp Tuesday in Charlotte, their last practices before training camp begins July 29.