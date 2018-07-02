Parade Marches in Holidays

Kids couldn't keep still as they watched, Vintage cars roaring by.

Go carts spinning around a nd bands playing.

All for the pleasure of the crowd.

"My kids love parades," said spectator Marilyn Preston. Spectator

Preston and her husband braved the cold Sunday to give their kids some joy.

Joy, they found not only from the passing parade, but from goodies passed out by parade participants.

"They like the candy the best," said Pretson.

And most kids came prepared with bags to stow their loot.

The parade helped onlookers and participants celebrate the holidays, a nd remind them what they're all about.

"The holidays is not for getting gifts," said parade participant Gordon Blodgett. "It's for giving gifts."

"Family is the most important part of the holidays, and remembering, and spending time together. Taking the chance to just relax, and realize where you are," Preston said.