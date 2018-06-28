Parade Prompts War Discussion

It started with six parachutists and ended with a ceremony at the courthouse. From marching bands to veterans to boy scouts, organizers say this year's event was a success.

"All the planes flying overhead, it's like a mini-airshow, but they do it for one reason and one reason only and that's as a salute to fallen comrades," said Mary McCleary Posner, with Salute to Veterans.

A Montgomery City couple wore coordinating stars and stripes to the event.

"I've lost a lot of friends and family in wars and some haven't came home so this means a lot to me," Randy Shepard, of Montgomery City.

The Mid-Missouri Peace Coalition handed out flyers expressing opposition to the war, but another group gave people the chance to shred the flyers.

"It's kind of seen as patriotic to recruit troops for an unnecessary war," said Christina Mattson of the Mid-Missouri Peace Coalition.

"We are here to provide the opportunity for the crowd to express their opinion that they don't like that attitude," said Geoffrey Preckshot, with Operation Simply Shred. "They don't like those opinions and that expression is through shredding leaflets."

Most people stayed focused on the parade, Columbia's largest Memorial Day parade ever with 155 different groups participating. This was the 19th year of the Salute to Veterans Parade.