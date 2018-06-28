Parade Starts Holiday Season

On a crisp downtown day, the anticipation mounted, as hundreds waited a nd waited.

But finally the time arrived and Junior Skaggs lived for the bands, t he cars and a sweet tooth ready to sprint. Here what candy was thrown down to the ground, had to come up. Junior's hard work hunting for candy paid off, but what did he do with his profits?

"I ate it!" he said, showing the proof in his mouth.

When he hit the motherload, he screamed, "Boo yah baby!"

Through the eyes of a kid, the parade was a day where candy was king and Kris Kringle was a close second. This is the 28th year the Columbia Jaycees put on their holiday parade.