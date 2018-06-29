Paramedic who Responded to Texas Blast Arrested

WACO, Texas - A Texas paramedic who helped evacuate people on the night of the deadly fertilizer plant explosion in West has been charged with possessing bomb-making materials, including a pipe and chemicals.

A criminal complaint unsealed Friday says Bryce Reed has been charged with possession of a destructive device. The McLennan County Sheriff's office says there's no evidence at this time linking Reed's arrest to the fire or explosion at the West Fertilizer Co. that killed 14 people.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives special agent Douglas Kunze says in the complaint that sheriff's deputies were called earlier this week to a home near West where they found a pipe, chemicals and fuses.

They say the objects belonged to Reed, who didn't enter a plea when he appeared in court Friday.