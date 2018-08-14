Parents, advocates plea for changes in Missouri's juvenile justice system

1 year 8 months 1 week ago Thursday, December 01 2016 Dec 1, 2016 Thursday, December 01, 2016 3:43:00 PM CST December 01, 2016 in Top Stories
By: Max Diekneite, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri is one of only seven states in the nation that has not passed a bill to raise the age of juvenile court jurisdiction to 18, according to the Campaign for Youth Justice.

Jeree Thomas, an advocate for the group, flew in from Washington D.C. Thursday morning to attend a rally calling for that law to change, from 17 years old to 18. She said, as the law stands, juveniles don't get a fair break in the state. 

"If they commit the exact same offense in Missouri, they’re treated as an adult. And as a result there’s a lot of negative collateral consequences that can affect a child’s life for the rest of their life," Thomas said. 

Michael Dammerich knows those consequences firsthand. In 2011, at the age of 15, Dammerich was charged with first-degree assault and tried as an adult. He spent six months in an adult jail in Montgomery City before being placed in a juvenile program that eventually lead to his release. He is now a speaker for the Annie E. Casey Foundation, and believes it's dangerous to send juveniles to adult jails. 

“I mean the first thing I’d do is I’d ask people to understand that what we’re doing is saying that your 12-year-old daughter or 12-year-old son is eligible for prison," Dammerich said. "They’re not eligible for college at this point, they’re not eligible for a drivers license, they’re eligible for prison." 

Mae Quinn, the director of the Macarthur Justice Center in St. Louis, said Missouri is not only neglecting juveniles, but also placing an "invisible" population of 17-year-olds in prison for mostly non-violent crimes. In Missouri, 17-year-olds are automatically tried as adults. 

"Kids in high school, that have to deal with criminal charges for minor offenses, that would be much more appropriately dealed with in the juvenile system," Quinn said. "This has lifetime consequences." 

Dammerich can relate. Even though he now attends Columbia College, he said he's still haunted by his past mistakes.

“I’ve had several job interviews where they’ve practically handed me the job, and once they’ve realized I had the [criminal] background that kind of threw it out the window entirely," Dammerich said. 

Quinn said other states look down on Missouri for not changing these laws. 

"Other states look at us and are really quite concerned about what's going on here. We have the Department of Justice looking at many of our institutions," Quinn said. 

KOMU 8 News reached out to the Missouri Department of Corrections. It said it doesn't comment on pending legislation.

KOMU 8 also reached out to the state's Fraternal Order of Police, but they have not yet responded.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated the correct the current age of juvenile court jurisdiction.]

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: Man talks about finding dog with legs and muzzle taped on highway
UPDATE: Man talks about finding dog with legs and muzzle taped on highway
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A man who found a dog "hopping" along Highway 54 with his legs and muzzle taped says... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 9:47:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Board of Education approves increase in operating tax rate ceiling
Board of Education approves increase in operating tax rate ceiling
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a 9-cent increase in the operating tax rate ceiling... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 8:00:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Mugs Up back open after power line accident
Mugs Up back open after power line accident
COLUMBIA - Mugs Up Drive In's manager said the restaurant is back in tiptop shape after a power line accident... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Student's tweet goes viral after she warns other women of human trafficking
Student's tweet goes viral after she warns other women of human trafficking
MACON – A viral tweet is prompting the Missouri State Highway Patrol to warn people to call 911 if they... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Violence concerns lead downtown business to close earlier
Violence concerns lead downtown business to close earlier
COLUMBIA - Living Canvas, a tattoo, body piercing and art gallery on Broadway, is shutting its doors earlier than it... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 3:09:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Columbia city leaders say there is a lack of revenue
Columbia city leaders say there is a lack of revenue
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council members said the city has reached a financial tipping point and now they have until... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 2:21:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Missouri Democrats cut tenet on anti-abortion candidates
Missouri Democrats cut tenet on anti-abortion candidates
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Democrats have voted to ditch a recently added tenet aimed at welcoming anti-abortion candidates. ... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 2:05:07 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson stops in Mexico to hear about farmer struggles
Gov. Parson stops in Mexico to hear about farmer struggles
MEXICO - Gov. Parson is traveling through the northeastern part of Missouri this week and he started his travels in... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 1:44:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Kansas couple says hospital billing scheme spread to others
Kansas couple says hospital billing scheme spread to others
MISSION HILLS, Kan. (AP) — A couple from a Kansas City suburb alleges that a $90 million billing scheme found... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 12:03:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Columbia church racks up $884K in legal fees
Columbia church racks up $884K in legal fees
COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri taxpayers may be covering $884,000 in legal fees for a Columbia church's U.S. Supreme Court case... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 11:28:00 AM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Union measure drove highest Missouri voter turnout in decade
Union measure drove highest Missouri voter turnout in decade
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A ballot measure attempting to limit union powers helped drive Missouri's largest voter turnout for a... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 11:20:58 AM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Peter Strzok fired from the FBI
Peter Strzok fired from the FBI
(CNN) -- The FBI has fired Peter Strzok, an agent who was removed from the Russia probe last year for... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 11:11:24 AM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Trump encourages boycott against Harley-Davidson
Trump encourages boycott against Harley-Davidson
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said it's "great" that consumers might boycott Harley-Davidson if it moves some motorcycle production overseas.... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 11:07:39 AM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

New law to curb expired license tags in Missouri
New law to curb expired license tags in Missouri
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A new state law aims to reduce the number of Missouri residents driving vehicles with expired... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 11:02:50 AM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

10-week-old Missouri infant found dead inside hot vehicle
10-week-old Missouri infant found dead inside hot vehicle
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — A 10-week-old Missouri girl has died after being left inside a hot vehicle. The Southeast... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 10:56:06 AM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Firefighters: smoking materials started Columbia house fire
Firefighters: smoking materials started Columbia house fire
COLUMBIA - Officials say a house caught fire Sunday afternoon because of improperly disposed smoking materials. Three people were... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 10:20:00 AM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Escape from the Mayo Clinic: Parents break teen out of world-famous hospital
Escape from the Mayo Clinic: Parents break teen out of world-famous hospital
(CNN) - One winter afternoon last year, Duane Engebretson sat in his stepdaughter's hospital room at the Mayo Clinic in... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 7:43:29 AM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Fleeing driver charged with deadly Kansas City crash
Fleeing driver charged with deadly Kansas City crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A fleeing Kansas City driver has been charged with manslaughter in a deadly crash. ... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 7:35:39 AM CDT August 13, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 73°
5am 72°
6am 71°
7am 71°