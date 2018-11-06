Parents and Chancellor Discuss Petition for Student Parent Center

COLUMBIA - Parents, students and alumni petitioning to relocate University Village's Student Parent Center met with MU Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin Tuesday.

Kimberly Bodner created the petition to move the center to a safe, accessible, on campus location.

The university announced last month it will tear down University Village, including the daycare this summer. A walkway collapsed there in February killing a Columbia firefighter.

Kimberly Bodner spoke with KOMU 8 News after the meeting. She says the university decided it will assign a task force to analyze the need for a new student parent center.

The Family Friendly Task Force will collect data for the chancellor and survey the MU community to see if there is a demand for it.

The task force will also look at cost and whether remodeling a building on campus or building a new day care would be possible.

Bodner said more than 1000 people from around the world have signed the petition.

Christian Basi, spokesperson for the University of Missouri, said in an interview on March 12 it would provide "resources to parents to find childcare to private child care in Columbia."

Bodner said according to the latest FAFSA report, there are more than 1,400 student parents on campus.

"There's a huge demand for child care."

Bodner said the continuation of this center is not only detrimental for student success, but will help save jobs.

"It's important that students have this to finish their degrees. There's also employees there that will lose their jobs. That's heartbreaking because they've been there for such a long time."

She said relocation and continuation of the center would show the university's respect to student parents.

"We would know that the university thinks student parents are important just like every other student at the university," Bodner said.

Chancellor Loftin said the data should be complete by April 30.