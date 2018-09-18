Parents and children learn and have fun at hospital

Parents and children gather in the conference room to learn about various services and collect stamps.

COLUMBIA – Parents and children alike arrived at the MU Women’s and Children’s Hospital Saturday.

The Life with Littles Family Fair took place Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. The event had various businesses and services for new and expecting parents to check out, including chiropractors and Safe Kids Columbia.

Emily Choi, one of the Administrative Assistants for Mizzou Therapy Services, said part of her reason for attending the event was not because of work but because of her son.

“There is so much stuff to learn from [giving birth],” Choi said.

From this event, she was able to learn the different resources available to her as a mother.

Sami Turley, who works with Mizzou Therapy Services – Cherry Hill, was at the event to talk to people about their services. She has a 6-month-old baby and a 2-year-old daughter.

“My 2-year-old is here today running around crazy," Turley said. "The kids really like it. They get to see the tiger, which is fun, and then they get to get stamps on their passport, and then there have been door prizes, so it’s great.”

Turley said the goal was to highlight the services around the hospital, as well as the other services offered. This is the third year for the event.

“I have been told there has been growth from our very first year," Turley said. "We started off at Range Line Therapy Clinic. We had, I think, 10 or 15 vendors and we were packed in a very small clinic, and from that we grew really big. Last year was our first year at WCH Conference Center and we had about 200 participants.”

Choi said one goal this year was to get 300 or 400 people to attend. As of now, the event is planned to continue next year.