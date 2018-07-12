Parents as Teachers Preparing For Summer Changes

COLUMBIA - After completing another school year, the Parents as Teachers program has announced two new summer changes, according to a June newsletter.

The non-profit early childhood education program will move to the Columbia Public Schools building at 1818 Worley Street in the middle of June, which will force the temporary closure of its resource center.

Also, the program will introduce a new curriculum for training parents. The organization has overhauled its activities and is now ready to unveil the curriculum during the summer months.

The Parents as Teachers program worked with more than 1,500 families this year. In recent years, it has made statewide headlines as it dealt with sharp funding cuts due to the budget shortfall in Missouri.