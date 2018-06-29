Parents Fight to Rid School of E-Book

O'FALLON (AP) - A suburban St. Louis school board has decided to keep a sexual health and education e-book available to middle-school students despite concerns from some parents.

The Francis Howell School Board in St. Charles County on Thursday upheld a district committee's decision, declining to remove the e-book "It's Perfectly Normal" from the district's libraries.

Parent Tim Schmidt had filed a request to remove the book. A committee determined it would still be available for checkout, but with provisions for parental control. Schmidt appealed to the board.

He wasn't alone in his concerns. An online petition has nearly 700 signatures against having the book available. Several parents say the book is pornographic and promotes sex and abortion over abstinence.