Parents, friends remember Russellville teenager killed in crash

MONITEAU COUNTY - The parents of Lizzie Eidson, killed in a crash Wednesday, are remembering her as a "happy child."

Her father, Kerry Eidson, said, "She lit up a room."

Lizzie died in a morning crash on Highway C.

Her mother, Robin Eidson, said Lizzie played volleyball, was a cheerleader and was a member of FAA.

"She showed steers at the county fair. It was her passion," she said.

Several people who spoke to KOMU 8 News on Wednesday used the words "spunky" and "ornery" to describe Lizzie.

Friend Erin Vernon said Lizzie was confident and always spoke her mind.

"She was a true leader," Vernon said.

Kerry Eidson said Lizzie had a very strong set of values and always backed up her friends.

"She was always supportive of the underdog, no matter what their fault might be," he said.

A candlelight vigil will be held at High Point Elementary School on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Both her father and her sister teach at the school, and she attended from kindergarten through 8th grade.

She was a student at Cole County R-1 in Russellville at the time of the crash. The superintendent said grief counselors are available for students for the rest of the week.

Lizzie died at the scene of the crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said she rear-ended a garbage truck that was stopped on the road about a mile east of Highway 87.

The truck driver got moderate injuries.

A memorial fund is set up in Lizzie's name at Phillips funeral home in Eldon, Missouri.

Visitation will be held there from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday and a service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday.