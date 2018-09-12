Parents Just in Time

1 decade 10 months 2 weeks ago Monday, October 22 2007 Oct 22, 2007 Monday, October 22, 2007 5:54:58 PM CDT October 22, 2007 in News

At Peach Tree Farms, visitors adopt pumpkins. They snip them off the vine and give the gourds a home. It doesn't matter if they're symmetrical, or even still green, nearly all of the pumpkins will end up on someone's front porch. If only every child were so lucky.

And on a Delmar Cobble State School hay ride what you see isn't nearly as interesting as what you feel.

"Most of our students like to rock so there's that bouncing momentum that's on the hay ride. And they like that wind in their face, so that momentum is very soothing and relaxing for them," explained principal John Wiggans.

Mitchell is a kindergarten student at Delmar Cobble. Several years ago, Deborah and Don Barrett did something that may have saved his life.

"He likes vibration, so Don took him and put him up at the front of the wagon. And he liked that cause the wagon was bouncing, and he could sit there and feel the vibration and the bouncing," said Mitchell's mother, Deborah Barrett. 

"Doctor said if we didn't have him, he'd be dead," said Mitchell's father, Don Barrett.

"Years ago, Don was a deputy down in Lee County, Florida, and there was always the same couple of kids that he was having to take off the street and take back home to not very good situations. And at that time, we said when our kids were grown, we were going to have a home for those kids to come home to and be safe and be treated the way they needed to be treated and loved," said Deborah.

So after raising four children, the Barretts of Moberly became foster parents.

"As a foster parent, of course they call me and give me the diagnosis and ask me if I would take him," said Deborah. "I literally drove from Moberly to University Hospital to get him. I literally prayed all the way there that I would love him as much as the Lord loved him no matter what he looked like or what his abilities were."

Mitchell was born with Hydrocephelus, Cerebral Palsy. He has Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome and a seizure disorder. He's legally blind and doctors feared deaf as well. At two years old, he weighed just 18 pounds.

The Barrett's accepted Mitchell as their foster child.

"The doctors had accepted that he would pretty much be nothing, and we just haven't accepted that," said Deborah.

"He became very special to us," said Don.

Thanks to the Barrett's and the teachers and staff at Delmar Cobble, Mitchell is doing things doctors thought he'd never be able to do.

"Yeah, he loves to wrestle," explained Deborah.

"He loves to wrestle he starts grinning and flapping his arms," said Don.

The Barretts also learned Mitchell can hear.

"When I see these guys, I don't see the disabilities and I think Deborah and Don are the same way. They look at the ability," explained principal Wiggans.

"When you're married, and you have the kids and you raise a family, you have the kids that you have. But when you have somebody like this you choose to take, it changes your whole, I don't know, outlook of how you're raise your kids and why you're doing it," explained Don.

The Barretts are no longer Mitchell's foster parents. They're now his legal guardians. When it comes to his physicial needs, they say they're dedicated to go as many rounds as it takes.

The Missouri Department of Social Services says there are about 10,000 children in fostercare. There are nearly 2,000 waiting to be adopted, waiting on the vine, hoping someday, someone will pick them.

More News

Grid
List

School district provides emergency bus training for students
School district provides emergency bus training for students
WARDSVILLE- Blair Oaks R-II School District is holding bus training event to educate students on bus safety Wednesday morning. ... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 1:15:00 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Two boys escape Fulton Division of Youth Services
Two boys escape Fulton Division of Youth Services
FULTON - Two boys escaped from the Division of Youth Services in Fulton Tuesday. According to a press release... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 7:34:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Claire McCaskill visits MU to mobilize young voters
Claire McCaskill visits MU to mobilize young voters
COLUMBIA -- Senator Claire McCaskill stopped at the University of Missouri campus Tuesday as a part of her Your Vote... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 7:13:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Boil water advisory in effect between Providence and Gans Creek Roads
Boil water advisory in effect between Providence and Gans Creek Roads
COLUMBIA - Consolidated Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for residents that live between Providence Road and Gans... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 5:54:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in Top Stories

Drug trafficker who shot at SWAT sentenced to 13 years
Drug trafficker who shot at SWAT sentenced to 13 years
JEFFERSON CITY - A man who shot at SWAT officers was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Tuesday for... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 4:09:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in Top Stories

Governor orders flags at half-staff for fallen deputy
Governor orders flags at half-staff for fallen deputy
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has ordered the flags to be flown at half-staff at all Missouri government... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in Top Stories

Clark man sentenced to 22 years for deadly bus crash
Clark man sentenced to 22 years for deadly bus crash
COLUMBIA - Brandon Brill was sentenced to 22 consecutive years Tuesday for killing a Harrisburg coach after he drove into... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 2:16:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in Top Stories

Misouri has thousands of open STEM jobs
Misouri has thousands of open STEM jobs
COLUMBIA - There are currently more than 10,000 open jobs in Missouri that require STEM skills and there are not... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 2:02:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

MU remembers 9/11 with wreath laying ceremony
MU remembers 9/11 with wreath laying ceremony
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri honored 9/11 victims during a wreath laying ceremony Tuesday. To start the ceremony,... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 1:43:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Duck boat operators criticize attorney general's lawsuit
Duck boat operators criticize attorney general's lawsuit
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The operators of a Missouri duck boat that sank in July, killing 17 people, say in... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 11:57:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Woman charged with forgery after police find fake social security cards
Woman charged with forgery after police find fake social security cards
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark Police arrested two people Sunday after police found about 20 different identification cards, social security... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 11:48:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Trump cancels Missouri rally as Hurricane Florence nears
Trump cancels Missouri rally as Hurricane Florence nears
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump is canceling a campaign rally in Missouri as a potentially catastrophic hurricane... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 10:18:43 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Hurricane Florence, already a monster, is due to strengthen as 1 million people are told to flee the US East Coast
Hurricane Florence, already a monster, is due to strengthen as 1 million people are told to flee the US East Coast
(CNN) -- Hurricane Florence has potential to cause "massive damage" to parts of the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States --... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 9:21:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Task Force 1 deploys to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence
Task Force 1 deploys to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Raleigh, North Carolina at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Florence.... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 8:41:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

New Columbia hospital to host job fair Tuesday and Wednesday
New Columbia hospital to host job fair Tuesday and Wednesday
COLUMBIA - A new Columbia hospital is hosting a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday at The Broadway in downtown Columbia.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 3:20:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

US marks 9/11 anniversary; Trump to mark it at Pa. memorial
US marks 9/11 anniversary; Trump to mark it at Pa. memorial
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating the Sept. 11 terror attacks with somber tributes, volunteer projects and a new... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

New Columbia middle school might change school zoning
New Columbia middle school might change school zoning
COLUMBIA - Attendance areas may be different for some middle school students depending on where they live when the 2019-2020... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A ruling from the Eighth Circuit Court in St. Louis threatens to shut down abortion services in Planned... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 7:36:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 59°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
8am 62°
9am 67°
10am 72°
11am 75°