Parents killed driving to Missouri hospital to visit son

LEBANON (AP) — Authorities said parents driving to a Missouri hospital to visit their son were among four people killed in a head-on crash.

KOLR-TV reported that 38-year-old Daniel Hahn and 37-year-old Loretta "Lori" Hendrickson died Dec. 16 when another car crossed the center line on a state highway near Lebanon, about 160 miles southwest of St. Louis.

Their son, 19-year-old Chris Hahn, was injured earlier that day in another head-on collision and was being treated at University Hospital in Columbia when his parents were killed.

Police said the occupants of the other car, 36-year-old Arthur Hayes and 35-year-old Crystal Hayes, also died.

A hospital official wouldn't confirm Chris Hahn's condition Thursday. The TV station reported him in fair condition Tuesday.