Parents of Deaf Student Sue Missouri School District

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A deaf girl and her parents are alleging that an eastern Missouri school district discriminated against her because of her disability.

Rachel McMurtrey and her parents allege in a lawsuit that she was isolated and did not receive a proper education at St. Charles West High School, where she will be a senior this year. The family is seeking more than $500,000 in damages.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Rachel was born deaf but received cochlear ear implants when she was 3. Among other things, the lawsuit alleges the district refused to move her to a different school and did not provide required technology to help her learn.

Jeff Marion, superintendent of the St. Charles School District, says he was confident the district would prevail in the lawsuit.