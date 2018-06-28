Parents of Hailey Owens Suing Accused Murderer

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - The parents of a 10-year-old southwest Missouri girl who was kidnapped and killed last month are suing the man accused of murdering their daughter.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Stacey Barfield and Markus Owens, biological parents of Hailey Owens, filed the wrongful death suit last week in Greene County. They are seeking financial damages against Craig Michael Wood, who is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and child kidnapping in connection with Hailey's death.

The petition says Wood was seen kidnapping Hailey on February 18, and that the girl's body was found at his home the next day.

The family's attorney, David Ransin, said he is representing the parents at a lesser fee and donating the money to a nonprofit organization that fights child abuse.