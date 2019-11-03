Parents of missing woman seek custody of grandchild

COLUMBIA — Missing woman Mengqi Ji Elledge's parents have filed to intervene in a guardianship case for their grandchild, days after the child's paternal grandmother sought custody.

The custody dispute comes after Joseph Elledge, Mengqi Ji's husband, was arrested Friday, Oct. 25 for child abuse or neglect. A probable cause statement from the Columbia Police Department stated police found photos of bruising on the child, and Joseph Elledge admitted he did cause the bruising.

Police suspect foul play in Mengqi Ji's disappearance and have opened a criminal investigation.

Jean Elledge, the child's paternal grandmother, did not inform maternal grandparents Ke Ren and Xiaolin Ji about her seeking custody of the child, according to a news release from the family's attorney.

In a probable cause statement, Columbia police said Joseph Elledge was found trying to leave town with Jean Elledge and the child when they went to serve a search warrant.

The release states Ke Ren and Xiaolin Ji have a close relationship with their granddaughter and it is in the child’s best interest that they have physical custody of her.

“My clients must be allowed to intervene in the guardianship case for their granddaughter,” attorney Amy Salladay said. “Because of the suspicious circumstances of their daughter’s disappearance, the uncertainty in who all was involved, and a lack of communication from the Columbia Police Department, my clients need the court to hear from Ke Ren and Xiaolin Ji to protect the best interests of their granddaughter.”

Ke Ren and Xiaolin Ji were not contacted by Joseph Elledge, Jean Elledge or the Columbia Police Department to inform them of Mengqi Ji’s disappearance, according to the release. The attorney said a family friend alerted the couple of her disappearance. Steve Sapp, the city's community relations director, told KOMU 8 News in an email that Mengqi Ji's friends were the ones who told the family when police were contacted because they were better able to communicate the information due to the language barrier.