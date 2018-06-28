Parents of Shooter say Son was Abused at School

JOPLIN (AP) - The parents of a Jasper County teen accused of firing an assault rifle at school say he was abused by fellow students. Norma and Greg White told The Joplin Globe that their son, Thomas, spoke to them about his school problems. They say they should have listened to him more. The 14-year-old faces being tried as an adult on multiple felonies. His father, Greg White, is serving an 18-month sentence for illegally possessing firearms in the family's home. Thomas White is accused of taking his father's assault rifle to Memorial Middle School last October. He allegedly fired a shot into a hallway ceiling and then tried to shoot the principal. The teen's parents say he has a better chance of getting the treatment he needs in the juvenile court system.