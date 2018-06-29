Parents Preview Sex Abuse Tapes in Schools

Students in grades 1-5 watch age-appropriate videotapes on how to prevent sex abuse, including what is appropriate touching between adults and children, how to say no and how to find a trustworthy adult.

"It just might be one other resource, one other avenue, to open up good conversations," explained counselor Anne Cook, who said the goal is to teach children to trust their instincts and to learn how to be safe.

"I just want to make sure that I'm on the same page as the counselor here at Derby Ridge and what the district is telling children, and hopefully I'll learn something from it as well," added Boussad.

About 100 parents attended Tuesday night's meeting in Derby Ridge Elementary School. Another meeting is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 5 in Paxton-Keeley Elementary School. If you have questions, call your child's school guidance counselor.