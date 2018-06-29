Parents Should Look Closer at Car Seats

COLUMBIA- Mother of five, Leah Griffin has had plenty of experience installing car seats, but results of a study released Thursday revealed she may not be as knowledgeable as she thinks.

According the the study done by the non-profit group, Safe Kids USA, most parent's do not have their children's car seats installed correctly.

Darla Atkins, a child passenger safety technician in Columbia, confirmed these findings on Friday.

"Some of the most common mistakes parents make is not making sure the car seat and harness are fastened tight enough," Atkins said.

Mistakes like these can lead to deadly consequences.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reported in 2010, eight children under the age of eight were killed in traffic crashes, and another 1,630 were injured.

"We hope to see a reduction in injuries like these," said Jim Camoriano, a State Farm representative. "Proper training and taking your car to child seat safety checks can insure your child is as safe as possible."

Griffin said she makes sure to check if her daughter's car seat is properly secured each time she enters her vehicle.

All parents need to take the time to check if their child's car seat is still tightly in place Griffin said.

Next week marks the start of National Passenger Child Safety Week, giving an opportunity for all parents to make sure their children are safe.

Safe Kids Columbia will have free car seat checks on September 24th outside of Kohl's department store from 10 a.m. until 2p.m.