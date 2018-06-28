Parents Sue Seneca High School over Hazing

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) - The parents of a Seneca High School student are suing the school district over hazing at a football camp.

Paul and Kristi Smith say in the lawsuit that their son, who is now 16, suffered severe cuts, bruising and scarring during the hazing at a 2010 Pittsburg State University football camp.

At least eight freshman football players reportedly were hazed by upperclassmen during the camp. Prosecutors say the most serious incidents involved students being hit with plastic curtain rods.

The Joplin Globe reports the lawsuit claims coaches did not properly supervise the team.

Seneca schools Superintendent Steve Wilmoth said he had no comment on the lawsuit.

Charges were filed against 11 players. Several were convicted of misdemeanor battery. Charges were dropped against two and one was acquitted.