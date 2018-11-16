Parents, Teachers say Lee Elementary Needs Better Parking, Traffic Control

COLUMBIA - Parents and faculty at Lee Elementary School said Monday afternoon parking and traffic control around the school are inadequate.

Amy Sarver, whose children attend the school, said drivers often drive too fast on Locust street, where the school is located, and don't stop for crosswalks. She said the school also doesn't have any parking for parents coming in to help out at school functions, which forces parents to park on the streets and risk getting a ticket when the meters run out. Sarver said she isn't seriously concerned for her children's safety, but the number of parents and children who congregate around the school at dismissal cause congestion. She said she would like to see the city install a speed bump or a stop sign to help deal with the traffic.

School principal Karen Burger said parents have been ticketed while volunteering at the school. She said parents have already written in to the council about the problem. Burger said nobody has gotten hurt as a result of the traffic situation. The main problem, she said, is the congestion that happens in the morning and afternoon.