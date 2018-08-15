Parents upset Southern Boone School District delayed letter on drug case

11 months 18 hours 35 minutes ago Wednesday, September 13 2017 Sep 13, 2017 Wednesday, September 13, 2017 2:14:00 PM CDT September 13, 2017 in News
By: Carolina Brigagao, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

ASHLAND - "Everybody I talked to has the same question, 'Why did they take so long to tell us?'," one Southern Boone parent said after finding out a school employee was fired because of drugs.

The parent, who asked to remain anonymous, was referring to a email sent to district parents by the Southern Boone School district on Tuesday afternoon.

The email explained that in May, the school district "was notified by the Boone County Sheriff's Department that one of the District's employees was being investigated based on a claim of misconduct regarding illegal drugs."

Christopher Felmlee, Superintendent of the Souther Boone School District, wrote the email.

"The high school administration and I took immediate and substantial steps in response, removing the employee from District property and preventing future access to our schools, students and records," Felmlee said in the email.

The parent said they have talked to other district parents and there are questions about why the district waited three months to release the information.

"That email would have never been sent if it hadn't been for a reporter saying, 'Hey, I am going to publish this story,'" the parent said. "So, what this gives the impression of is that the administration has something to hide. This wasn't something they were trying to keep quiet for privacy. It looks like they were trying to cover the fact that their ineptitude failed to deal with the situation until it gotten really out of control."

During a phone interview, Felmlee said the information was held so as to not interfere with the Boone County Sheriff's Department investigation.

"At the time I was advised that the sooner the people under investigation return to their routines, the better it would be for the law enforcement agency that were involved in the investigation," he said.

Felmlee said he won't "tolerate drugs in my school" and would do everything needed to help law enforcement "get this out of my school district."

"So, no, I don't have any regrets withholding that," Felmlee said. 

The district said the former employee is still under investigation by the Boone County Sheriff's Department. 

The parent KOMU 8 talked to is still concerned.

"What we are left with now, as parents of students in the district, is the impression that we can't trust this administration. Because if they are going to withhold this level of information, how can we feel comfortable sending our children to school knowing that they are going to take care of your kids," the parent said. 

KOMU 8 has attempted to reach the sheriff's department by email and phone for comments and an update on the case, but have not heard back.

More News

Grid
List

Assistant police chief addresses recent violence in downtown Columbia
Assistant police chief addresses recent violence in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Assistant Police Chief John Gordon says the police department will be beefing up patrols in downtown Columbia this... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 11:30:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer concedes defeat in Republican primary
Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer concedes defeat in Republican primary
KANSAS CITY - Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer announced he is conceding the race for the Republican nomination for the governorship.... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 8:18:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Lawsuits seek to remove 2 Missouri marijuana ballot measures
Lawsuits seek to remove 2 Missouri marijuana ballot measures
JOPLIN (AP) — A Missouri organizer for a medical marijuana initiative is suing to remove two other related initiatives from... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 7:18:59 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

MU Researchers hit "milestone" that could help treat cancer
MU Researchers hit "milestone" that could help treat cancer
COLUMBIA - MU researchers say they've hit a "milestone" in developing a cancer treatment that could be more effective than... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 6:57:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Judge rules gas tax ballot does not violate the state constitution
Judge rules gas tax ballot does not violate the state constitution
JEFFERSON CITY - Voters will now be able to decide whether or not they approve of a gas tax increase,... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 6:37:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Judge rules against insurance company in Ryan Ferguson lawsuit
Judge rules against insurance company in Ryan Ferguson lawsuit
COLUMBIA - A judge ruled against Traveler Indemnity Company in a lawsuit stemming from Ryan Ferguson's wrongful prosecution and conviction... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 5:24:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Tia Coleman wants 'death trap' duck boats banned
Tia Coleman wants 'death trap' duck boats banned
(CNN) -- The Indiana woman who lost nine members of her family in a duck boat sinking last month in... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 4:56:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

New law requires drivers to turn in temporary license tags
New law requires drivers to turn in temporary license tags
COLUMBIA - A new state law on temporary license permits is just two weeks away from being enforced. The... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 4:02:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Police investigate death of Versailles man, girlfriend arrested
Police investigate death of Versailles man, girlfriend arrested
VERSAILLES - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said a man died from a gunshot wound on Sunday, and Versailles police... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 1:45:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Parents worry about overcrowding in Columbia Public Schools
Parents worry about overcrowding in Columbia Public Schools
COLUMBIA - With school starting today for Columbia Public Schools students, some construction projects are finished while others are just... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 1:44:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Driver injured in car crash on Missouri River Bridge
Driver injured in car crash on Missouri River Bridge
Jefferson City - One person was injured in a car crash on the Missouri River Bridge on Tuesday. The... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 11:48:00 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Judge rules in state's favor over fuel tax ballot issue
Judge rules in state's favor over fuel tax ballot issue
JEFFERSON CITY - An Osage County judge ruled in favor of Missouri Secretary of State Jay Aschroft on Tuesday in... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 11:34:43 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Highway patrol investigating Macon County deputy-involved in shooting
Highway patrol investigating Macon County deputy-involved in shooting
BEVIER - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Macon County. The man whom a... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 10:32:00 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Several fires reported along railroad in Mexico
Several fires reported along railroad in Mexico
MEXICO - Authorities responded to several small fires along railroad tracks running through town on Monday. Norfolk Southern Railroad... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 9:59:00 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

The Latest: Compound defendants to be released pending trial
The Latest: Compound defendants to be released pending trial
TAOS, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on 11 children found living in a filthy, makeshift compound in New Mexico (all... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 8:06:00 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Nebraska poised to carry out first execution since 1997
Nebraska poised to carry out first execution since 1997
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska is preparing to carry out its first execution since 1997 on Tuesday in a bewildering... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 6:06:00 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Missouri Senate candidates weigh in on ballot initiatives
Missouri Senate candidates weigh in on ballot initiatives
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill says she supports measures on Missouri's November ballot to increase the state's... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 5:58:00 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Man talks about finding dog with legs and muzzle taped on highway
UPDATE: Man talks about finding dog with legs and muzzle taped on highway
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A man who found a dog "hopping" along Highway 54 with his legs and muzzle taped says... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 9:47:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 71°
5am 70°
6am 72°
7am 71°