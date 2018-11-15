Parents Win Push for Bus Stop

Now students and parents wouldn't stop complaining until they got a new stop. Bus rider Farley Burke says she's been looking forward to a new bus stop.

"This morning we came all the way up here and they picked me up with Shana and I was really excited because I knew this day was going to come and it was very fascinating," said Burke.

But parents say it took a while to get things moving.

"It was a rough start there was not good communication in place and there were some folks in the system that were not willing to communicate," said Farley's Dad, Todd Burke.

Burke wrote a letter to First Student, Columbia's bussing contractor, saying it repeatedly ignored parents' phone calls. He says the goal has always been safety, but communication was key to getting a safer stop.

"The bottom line is safety. This is not an administrative issue it is a life safely issue for kids," Burke said.

So in his letter he asked for action. And he got it. Now students are happy with the new stop.

"When they pull in, they won't get hit by a car," explained bus rider Shana York.

Parents started asking for the change in stops about a year ago.