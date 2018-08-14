Parents worry about overcrowding in Columbia Public Schools

1 hour 58 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 1:44:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News
By: Emma Claybrook, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - With school starting today for Columbia Public Schools students, some construction projects are finished while others are just getting started. 

Class size is a concern for parents as the population of Columbia and CPS enrollment increases. 

"It’s a little bit of a puzzle at the beginning of the year to make sure that we have everything situated so that we can have a really successful school year," CPS Community Relations director Michelle Baumstark said. 

This school year, Cedar Ridge Elementary opened and the district completed the expansion of Grant Elementary. In March, CPS approved construction for a new middle school, Southwest Middle School, to relieve overcrowding at Gentry Middle School. 

"One of the goals of the long-range facilities plan over the last ten years is to eliminate classroom trailers," Baumstark said. "If you look back ten years ago, we had 174 trailers in this school district and so when the new middle school opens in 2020, we will be down to less than 20 trailers in the school district."

Gentry Middle School currently has 14 trailers. Baumstark said the building has about 900 students, but was only built to hold 600 to 650. 

"We became very accustomed to using trailers," she said. "And of course, they are not efficient. There’s a lot of issues with them." 

A mother of a student at the middle school told KOMU 8 News she doesn't know how large the class sizes are this year, but she's worried for her daughter. 

"I'm concerned for next year as well with all of the construction of new homes in the southwest part of town," she said. 

This mother also has a child who goes to Beulah Ralph Elementary. His class size was around 22 students last year.

"I'm happy with that," she said. "The school was able to add an extra teacher and they had the extra classrooms available for that." 

Amy Zguta has two children who go to Grant Elementary. She said there was "tumult" with the construction, but overall she's been happy with how the school  handled the expansion. 

"This is our fifth year at Grant," she said. "Our experience has been that they have been adaptive to every class size that comes their way and are really smart and creative with the spaces they’ve had."

Last year Zguta's third grader's classroom had 14 students, this year she thinks it's slated to have about 21. Her fifth grader's classroom had 18 students and expects to have about 25 this year. 

"Obviously there’s not a one size fits all, but certainly I think that especially for the younger kids, a smaller class size is really important," Zguta said. 

Enrollment at CPS has grown by nearly 2,500 students since 2000. Official numbers for the 2017-2018 school year show 18,552 students were enrolled at the end of the first month of school. 

Zguta said this growth hasn't affected her children. 

"Our kids seem to be doing well, they’re doing well on their tests, they are learning things," she said. 

Baumstark said to help alleviate crowding at schools, CPS will add classroom aides and will split up classes when it has a better idea of the amount of students enrolled. 

More News

Grid
List

Police investigate death of Versailles man, girlfriend arrested
Police investigate death of Versailles man, girlfriend arrested
VERSAILLES - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said a man died from a gunshot wound on Sunday, and Versailles police... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 1:45:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Parents worry about overcrowding in Columbia Public Schools
Parents worry about overcrowding in Columbia Public Schools
COLUMBIA - With school starting today for Columbia Public Schools students, some construction projects are finished while others are just... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 1:44:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Driver injured in car crash on Missouri River Bridge
Driver injured in car crash on Missouri River Bridge
Jefferson City - One person was injured in a car crash on the Missouri River Bridge on Tuesday. The... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 11:48:00 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Judge rules in state's favor over fuel tax ballot issue
Judge rules in state's favor over fuel tax ballot issue
JEFFERSON CITY - An Osage County judge ruled in favor of Missouri Secretary of State Jay Aschroft on Tuesday in... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 11:34:43 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Highway patrol investigating Macon County deputy-involved in shooting
Highway patrol investigating Macon County deputy-involved in shooting
BEVIER - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Macon County. The man whom a... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 10:32:00 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Several fires reported along railroad in Mexico
Several fires reported along railroad in Mexico
MEXICO - Authorities responded to several small fires along railroad tracks running through town on Monday. Norfolk Southern Railroad... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 9:59:00 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

The Latest: Compound defendants to be released pending trial
The Latest: Compound defendants to be released pending trial
TAOS, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on 11 children found living in a filthy, makeshift compound in New Mexico (all... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 8:06:00 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Nebraska poised to carry out first execution since 1997
Nebraska poised to carry out first execution since 1997
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska is preparing to carry out its first execution since 1997 on Tuesday in a bewildering... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 6:06:00 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Missouri Senate candidates weigh in on ballot initiatives
Missouri Senate candidates weigh in on ballot initiatives
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill says she supports measures on Missouri's November ballot to increase the state's... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 5:58:00 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Man talks about finding dog with legs and muzzle taped on highway
UPDATE: Man talks about finding dog with legs and muzzle taped on highway
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A man who found a dog "hopping" along Highway 54 with his legs and muzzle taped says... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 9:47:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Board of Education approves increase in operating tax rate ceiling
Board of Education approves increase in operating tax rate ceiling
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a 9-cent increase in the operating tax rate ceiling... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 8:00:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Mugs Up back open after power line accident
Mugs Up back open after power line accident
COLUMBIA - Mugs Up Drive In's manager said the restaurant is back in tiptop shape after a power line accident... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Student's tweet goes viral after she warns other women of human trafficking
Student's tweet goes viral after she warns other women of human trafficking
MACON – A viral tweet is prompting the Missouri State Highway Patrol to warn people to call 911 if they... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Violence concerns lead downtown business to close earlier
Violence concerns lead downtown business to close earlier
COLUMBIA - Living Canvas, a tattoo, body piercing and art gallery on Broadway, is shutting its doors earlier than it... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 3:09:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Columbia city leaders say there is a lack of revenue
Columbia city leaders say there is a lack of revenue
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council members said the city has reached a financial tipping point and now they have until... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 2:21:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Missouri Democrats cut tenet on anti-abortion candidates
Missouri Democrats cut tenet on anti-abortion candidates
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Democrats have voted to ditch a recently added tenet aimed at welcoming anti-abortion candidates. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 2:05:07 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson stops in Mexico to hear about farmer struggles
Gov. Parson stops in Mexico to hear about farmer struggles
MEXICO - Gov. Parson is traveling through the northeastern part of Missouri this week and he started his travels in... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 1:44:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Weekly Wellness: Simple guide to carbs
Weekly Wellness: Simple guide to carbs
COLUMBIA - I don't think I've ever had a nutrition talk with anyone who hasn't asked me about carbohydrates. Or... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 12:20:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in Weekly Wellness
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4pm 77°
5pm 77°
6pm 77°
7pm 76°