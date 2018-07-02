Paris High School Football

"We're different. We pass to set up the run," says head coach Ryan Watson. "They may not be suprised, but it is different because a lot of teams can't match up with our skills guys."

Coach Watson and the coyotes have run the spread to a 7-1 record, behind an offense that puts up 35 points a game. Getting a chance to be at the controls of the video game offense is senior quarterback Joe Gilliam.

"It's fun. I couldn't ask for a better system," says Gilliam.

"It's an offense that every quarterback probably dreams to run," says Coach Watson. "To get to throw the ball around and have the offense spread out."

Gilliam has taken advantage of the opportunity.

Through eight games, Gilliam is second in the state with 2200 yards passing and 27 touchdown passes. And that's not just in class one. That's second, period.

"He's smart. He knows the offense just as well as I do. It's like having another coach out there," says Watson about Gilliam. "Sometimes when he gets going, he can just make plays and they're outta the world. Just to stand back and watch him is amazing."

Paris fans hope they get to keep watching Joe throw the ball all the way to state.

Friday night, 8th ranked Paris plays South Shelby.