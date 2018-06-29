Paris, Mo., School Buses Stick to Hardtop Roads

Paris schools have been running snow routes for two weeks now, but it's a decision Jim Masters, the school district's superintendent, doesn't take lightly.

"In some areas, you know, you look down the gravel road and say, 'Gosh, well I can see gravel, and it looks pretty good.' But you have 30, 35, 40 miles of bus route to contend with and two or three bad spots put our students at risk," Masters said.

More than 80 percent of the students in Paris ride buses, and even though she said the snow routes are an inconvenience, Williams said she's happy with the decision.

"I want the kids to be safe, so what's best for them, I feel that the superintendent would know. We just need to work around it," Williams said.

The Monroe County Road Department said the roads are in good condition and the department is ready to respond to individual problem areas. Masters said the district would continue run snow routes through the end of the week, at which point it would reevaluate road conditions.