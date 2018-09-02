Paris Principal On Suspension

This is elementary school principal David Parker's first year with the district, but he's already raised questions in the minds of the school board.

Parker had a meeting with Superintendent Jim Masters Wednesday morning to discuss a personnel issue.

"He came here at 8:00, we discussed the matter and as result of that discussion I did place Mr. Parker on administrative leave pending a closed session board meeting," said Masters.

But no one at the school will give any details about the suspension.

Parents and grandparents outside the elementary school wouldn't talk on camera.

Some have doubts about Parker's abilities. Others haven't heard about any problems, but those who had heard things could only relay gossip.

That's why Masters wrote a letter for all of the students to take home to their parents. In the letter he separates fact from fiction.

Masters writes: "I have not seen or heard anything that would lead me to believe our students are at risk."

Master goes on to say in the letter, "Contrary to rumor, Mr. Parker was not escorted from disctrict property."

And he continues to state that "at no time was a lockdown of any district building ordered."

At no point in the letter does Masters specify the reason behind the suspension.

The school board will meet at 7:00 a.m. this morning and will announce its decision afterwards.