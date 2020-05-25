Paris Principal's Fate in the Air

After an hour and a half of discussion, mum is still the word on what will happen to Parker, at least for another 72 hours.

KOMU spoke with school officials.

"The meeting this morning was close session, and consequently, it would not be appropriate for me to share those actions as it is a closed record for 72 hours," said Paris Superintendent Jim Masters.

The Missouri Sunshine Law requires that the district reveal its actions within three days.

"Depending on what transpires during that time, whatever course of action is ultimately decided or determined, we will share that information with our community," said Masters.

There are several rumors flying around the city, and many parents say they want to see the situation taken care of quickly.

Parents say they put their faith in the school board.

"I think that they trust the school board to make the decisions on who is in this school to take care of our children," said parent Pam Fox.

Masters does want to dispel any rumors that police had to remove Mr. Parker and that he and Parker have come to what is called "a mutual understanding" of what is happening.

David Parker turned down our request for an interview.

KOMU will follow the story Monday when the district must reveal its action.