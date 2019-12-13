Paris Road ramp onto U.S. 63 to be closed Thursday night

COLUMBIA – The Paris Road ramp onto southbound U.S. 63 will be closed from 11 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is repairing pavement on the Paris Road (Boone County Route B) ramp overnight.

Boards will be placed in the area to alert of the road closure and drivers should plan to take an alternate route.

MDOT says the work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information visit www.modot.org/central.