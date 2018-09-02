Parise, Wild advance with 4-1 win over Blues

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (AP) - Zach Parise scored twice, including a short-handed, highlight-reel goal to get Minnesota going in the first period, and the Wild advanced to the Western Conference semifinals with a 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday in Game 6.

Justin Fontaine also scored, Nino Niederreiter added an empty-net goal and the Wild set up a rematch of their second-round loss last year to Chicago. The Blackhawks beat Nashville in six games to move on.

The Blues had their third straight first-round ouster.

Devan Dubnyk made 30 saves, giving him 67 over the last two games after the 6-1 defeat here that allowed the Blues to tie the series. The Wild outscored them 8-2 after that, and the Blues lost their 10th straight postseason game when facing elimination.

Coach Ken Hitchcock pulled goalie Jake Allen after Fontaine scored with 8:41 left in the second period, and T.J. Oshie's first goal of the series came with 4 seconds left before the second intermission to give the Blues some life. They outshot the Wild 27-11 over the last two periods.