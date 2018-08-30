Park University to open Lenexa campus in July

PARKVILLE (AP) — Park University plans to open a campus in Lenexa, Kansas, this year.

The university in Parkville, Missouri, says it will open a campus at the Lenexa City Center inside the new City Hall building.

The Kansas City Star reports Park University will begin operations in Lenexa in July, with classes starting Aug. 14. The university currently has 40 campus centers across the country, including 33 at military installations.

University president Greg Gunderson and Lenexa Mayor Michael Boehm signed documents sealing the deal on Tuesday.

The Lenexa campus will offer five classrooms, offices, a common work space and a kitchen/vending area.

Gunderson said the university expects the new campus bring in between 100 and 200 students.