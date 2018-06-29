Parked Farm Equipment Saves Woman From Plunge

DUTCHTOWN (AP) - Farm equipment parked along the side of a southeast Missouri road may have saved the life of an 85-year-old driver.

KFVS-TV reports that Imogene Dumey of Dutchtown was reaching for something on the dashboard Sunday morning, causing her car to veer off of Highway 25 near Dutchtown.

A 50-foot embankment was on the other side of the shoulder, but Dumey's car struck a front-end loader bucket on the side of the road. Troopers for the Missouri State Highway Patrol say the farm equipment saved Dumey from plunging down the embankment.

She was hospitalized with moderate injuries.