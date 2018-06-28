Parking and Tailgating Curtailed at MU

"Overflows always come into the neighborhood, not always down along our street, but I don't have a problem with that as long as people park responsibly," said Tootie Burns, who lives near Memorial Stadium.

Another resident, who's lived in the neighborhood for 40 years, said he's more concerned about his trees blocking the sound of the marching band than parked cars.

"I'm not worried about the overflow. Everybody come," said Leroy Olson. "It's a big thing, you know, football's a big thing here."

If you can't find a parking spot in the nearby neighborhoods or on Stadium, you can park in Reactor Field or past Research Park Drive, which means a long walk to Faurot Field.

Campus police will tow your car or ticket you if you violate "no parking" signs.