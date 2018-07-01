Parking in Jefferson City free in most places on Inauguration Day

JEFFERSON CITY - On-street parking, metered parking, and parking at Madison Street Parking Garage in Jefferson City will be free on Inauguration Day.

Due to road closures downtown, buses will be deviating from their normal operating schedule.

Eric Greitens, the governor-elect of Missouri, will be sworn in on Monday, January 9 at noon.

For a map of parking in the city, follow this link.