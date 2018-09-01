Parking Meter Issue Tabled 45 Days

COLUMBIA- Columbia City Council decided to table the long time debated increase for downtown parking meters for another 45 days. During this time Mayor Bob McDavid wants to keep the city's spending on this project to a minimum while confirming whether or not the Regency Hotel will actually go through with its building plans and hear the positions of the stakeholders involved in the project.

The council unanimously agreed to the tabling of this issue.

The deadline of 45 days is directly related to a money issue. If a decision is not made in 45 days, the council said it will not have enough bond revenue to fund the garage.

Tuesday a planned stakeholders meeting will occur with a consultant for the garage plan as well as council members and local downtown residents.