Parking Signs Swiped from Arrowhead Parking Lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police in Kansas City are alerting scrap-metal businesses to watch for some of the 41 valuable signs stolen from the parking lot at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Kansas City Star reports the signs indicating rows and lot numbers weigh about 100 pounds and cost $1,000 each. They had been removed from light poles and piled on the ground while crews renovated the poles.

It's not clear exactly when the signs were stolen. Arrowhead officials reported the disappearance Tuesday, but police Sgt. Keith Ericsson says the thefts could have occurred over several days.

Arrowhead will host an NFL game Sunday when the Chiefs play the Indianapolis Colts at noon.