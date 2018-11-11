Parking Study Conflicts Question Necessity of New Garage

7 years 4 months 1 day ago Monday, July 11 2011 Jul 11, 2011 Monday, July 11, 2011 1:00:00 PM CDT July 11, 2011 in News
By: Brian Johnson
loading

COLUMBIA - How far is too far to walk from a parking space? A Target 8 investigation shows a more recent parking study conducted for the city of Columbia that supports the building of another parking garage uses different methods to measure the necessity of that garage when compared to previous parking studies.

Transystems Corporation stated in a parking study done for the city of Columbia in 2001 that "retail and restaurant customers generally desire to park within 300 feet of their destination." That is about the distance of 1-2 blocks downtown. However a study done in december 2010 by Walker Parking Consultants said people would walk much further, from 400 to 1,600 feet. From the location of the proposed Short Street garage that would take you as far as Sixth and Broadway - less than a block from the new garage by the post office.

"I would probably drive around the block again before I would park a mile away, you know," said Charles Nemmers, an engineer and professor of transportation infrastructure at the University of Missouri. Nemmers has worked in transportation for 45 years. While he likes parking close to his destination he sees nothing wrong with the conflicting methodology of the different studies.

"We are trying to provide capacity for the city as it grows. On one hand you say, 'well, six blocks is too far to walk,' and on the other hand you want to say, 'well, it is only six blocks away.' Well, you can't have it both ways," said Nemmers.

John Glascock, the director of Public Works for the city of Columbia says a walking distance of 5-6 blocks is reasonable. "People are more about walking and you see it downtown a lot. So I would think yes, that is reasonable."

The studies do differ.

The one that suggests shorter walks stems from research on Columbia specifically, while the one that suggests people will walk farther uses general standards not specific to Columbia. Another major difference between the two studies is the number of empty spaces considered a desirable rate that the city should maintain.

The study for the Walnut garage recommended "an occupancy of 75 percent in the central business district would be a desirable rate to maintain." However, the study for the Short Street garage disagrees. It calls 75 percent not enough. Additionally, the study states that "while the overall demand does not in itself indicate a parking shortage... several blocks experience a level of demand that indicates a parking shortage during peak periods."

"We don't know what the developments are going to be five years out," said Nemmers. "We couldn't even forecast the economic downturns that we had. There are a lot of things that we have no control over. We just want to make some prudent decisions that's moving us in a way that makes sense. And I think what the city is saying is that for us to develop the downtown we have to have more parking available for people to use downtown."

The mayor agrees.

"I think it helps the university in recruiting students. I think it helps the university when they are recruiting staff, researchers, professors too," said Columbia Mayor Bob McDavid. "It adds to the whole ambiance of the city. I think it can really add to that symbiotic relationship between the university and the city of Columbia."

The Walker study findings conclude, "if the city requires future developments... to meet the appropriate zoning requirements for parking, the projected future parking deficit could effectively be reduced." Meaning the need for a parking garage could be smaller or none.

"If you are going to build it today you don't want to go back tomorrow and build another one," said Nemmers. But in a way that is what is happening. The 5th and Walnut garage officially opened March first this year. Now the city is proposing building the Short Street garage six blocks up on the same street.

In a Columbia Missourian article dated April 20, 2009, Barbara Hoppe, a member of the city council, described the 5th and Walnut garage saying, "I would hope this should address our parking needs forever."

Whether the current garage is that forever solution or whether a Short Street garage should join the mix is now up to the city council to decide. If built, the Short Street garage will cost about $12 million dollars - not including interest.

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Lake-area fire district warns of phone scam
Lake-area fire district warns of phone scam
CAMDEN COUNTY - A lake-area fire district is warning of a phone scam asking for donations. The Tri-County Fire... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 10:46:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Cancer center getting into the holiday spirit and raising awareness
Cancer center getting into the holiday spirit and raising awareness
JEFFERSON CITY - Capital Region Goldschmidt Cancer Center held its inaugural Festival of Trees fundraiser Saturday. Local artists and... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 10:35:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Columbia Girl Scouts remember 4 killed in hit-and-run
Columbia Girl Scouts remember 4 killed in hit-and-run
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri Girl Scouts held a vigil to remember the four people killed in a Wisconsin hit-and-run last week.... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 10:30:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Groups hold forum discussing medicinal marijuana
Groups hold forum discussing medicinal marijuana
COLUMBIA - Multiple groups supporting medical marijuana held a discussion Saturday, just days after Missouri voters approved Amendment 2. ... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 7:17:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Death toll in Northern California wildfire rises to 23
Death toll in Northern California wildfire rises to 23
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — The air thick with smoke from a ferocious wildfire that was still burning homes Saturday, residents... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 2:31:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Missouri drivers to get new bicentennial license plates
Missouri drivers to get new bicentennial license plates
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri drivers will be getting new red, white and blue license plates to commemorate the... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 2:11:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Cost of electrical campsites in state parks to go up $2
Cost of electrical campsites in state parks to go up $2
JEFFERSON CITY — It will cost more to stay at an electric campsite in Missouri's parks, beginning May 1. ... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 10:40:31 AM CST November 10, 2018 in News

High school planetarium opens to public in rare showing
High school planetarium opens to public in rare showing
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missourians experienced an outer-space journey on Saturday at the Rock Bridge High School through the school’s STEM Expo.... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 7:14:00 AM CST November 10, 2018 in News

St. Louis city fireman under fire for using racial slur in Facebook post
St. Louis city fireman under fire for using racial slur in Facebook post
ST. LOUIS (KSDK) — A St. Louis city firefighter is under investigation for writing a racial slur on social media.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 10:24:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Boil advisory issued for Gateway South subdivision
Boil advisory issued for Gateway South subdivision
COLUMBIA - Consolidated Water issued the advisory Friday until noon on Nov. 14. The agency said a water main... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 6:06:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Snowfall affects Columbia homeless shelters
Snowfall affects Columbia homeless shelters
COLUMBIA - Winter weather strikes early in Columbia making it difficult for the homeless population. The Columbia-Boone County Basic... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 4:48:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Suspect in 3 Missouri slayings faced ICE issue in New Jersey
Suspect in 3 Missouri slayings faced ICE issue in New Jersey
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man charged with killing three people in Missouri this month should have faced deportation proceedings... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 4:19:52 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Man charged with possession, intent to distribute amid rash of K2 overdoses
Man charged with possession, intent to distribute amid rash of K2 overdoses
COLUMBIA - A man has been charged in connection with a string of synthetic marijuana overdoses in Columbia earlier this... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 3:38:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Osage Beach aldermen president faces candidacy charges
Osage Beach aldermen president faces candidacy charges
OSAGE BEACH - The State of Missouri has charged Osage Beach Board of Aldermen president, Jeff Bethurem, with falsely swearing... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 3:20:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Police: Bullet hit woman in hand during overnight shooting
Police: Bullet hit woman in hand during overnight shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating an overnight shooting on William Street. Police responded to a shots heard call... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 2:36:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect in a Columbia bank robbery faces federal charges
UPDATE: Suspect in a Columbia bank robbery faces federal charges
COLUMBIA – The suspect of a bank robbery in south Columbia is now in federal court, after implicating himself in... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 2:16:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Pinning ceremony honors mid-Missouri veterans
Pinning ceremony honors mid-Missouri veterans
COLUMBIA - More than thirty veterans from three wars - surrounded by stars, stripes, red, white and blue - got... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 1:57:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Pipe bombs indictment carries potential life prison penalty
Pipe bombs indictment carries potential life prison penalty
NEW YORK (AP) — The Florida man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump was... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 1:12:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 28°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 29°
5am 30°
6am 30°
7am 30°