Parking ticket revenue plummets for City of Columbia

COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia's parking ticket revenue for the month of April was the lowest it has been in at least five years.

After the city stopped enforcing parking meters on March 19 in an effort to encourage people to go downtown and shop locally, they received only $6,672 for parking ticket revenue, including ticket penalties, for the month of April 2020.

This revenue is a significant drop from previous years.

Residents and businesses say the lack of parking enforcement has encouraged people to get out of their houses.

"It’s really allowing more people to come downtown," Abigail Froman, a Columbia resident, said.

Bur Oak Brewing Company has been offering curbside pickup, and employee Jake LaFevers said people can now pull up and park anywhere on the street.

"The City relies a lot on meters and I bet in the long run, it will come back on them," he said.

But LaFevers said saving money is good, and he appreciates the city taking this step.

"I just think about the City when I see those kinds of things, and they’re doing something to help us, which I think is really good," he said.

The parking meters will not be enforced until further notice.

KOMU 8 called and emailed the city's community relations director as well as the municipal court administrator. We have not yet received a response.