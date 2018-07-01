Parking to Change in the North Village Arts District

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia began making changes to parking Saturday in the North Village Arts District. The Public Works Department will add 49 coin-fed meters to the area in the next few weeks. The reasoning behind the changes is the increase in local residents due to the construction of Brookside apartment on College avenue. The City and other local residents say that there has been a significant reduction of parking in the area since Brookside residents have started to move in. Currently there are 273 residents in the apartments, but there could be up to 450 more by fall of 2014.

Parking along the west side of St. Joseph Street, and the west side of Hubbell drive will be designated as permit-only parking for local residents. Parking on the West side of St Joseph street will be 10 hour metered parking, and St James Street and Orr Street will have 2 hour metered parking.

After six months of the new system, the parking will be reviewed and city engineers will determine if any changes are needed.