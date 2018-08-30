Parkmobile payment app expanding to two additional trial areas

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works will be expanding the trial area for a new parking app in the downtown area.

In 2013, the council appointed Parking Task Force released their final report. In its report, the task force recommended the city provides additional payment options using credit cards and other emerging technology such as mobile apps.

The city chose Parkmobile earlier this year after evaluating several formal proposals from parking vendors with mobile applications.

The Parkmobile payment option was added to the parking meters on South 8th Street between University Avenue and Broadway, meters along the south side of Broadway between 9th and 10th streets, and as a downtown parking pilot project on 200 ten-hour meters around the edge of downtown in August of this year.

More than 340 transactions were recorded by the Parkmobile App a month after the launch of Parkmobile and more than 40 motorists signed up for the Parkmobile downtown parking permit program.

The week of November 9, we will conduct a 6 month pilot program in two small areas to evaluate a Parkmobile payment only parking system.

The following areas will transition from using parking meters to Parkmobile:

1100 block of University Ave (south side between Hitt St and Mathews)

300 block of South 5th St (west side between Locust St and Elm St)

Once the meters are removed, motorist will see a sign attached to the remaining meter pole which indicates a parking zone and space. Using the Parkmobile app, motorist will enter the information and pay for parking.

The Parkmobile App can be downloaded at Parkmobile.com and the signs at each parking space have a QR code which can also be used to download the app. There is a 45-cent transaction fee for each transaction using the app.

You can also learn more about Parkmobile on the city's website.