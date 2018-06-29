Parks & Rec offers free Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival tickets

COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation said a limited number of free tickets to the Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival are available for Columbia's low-income residents through a random drawing.

An agreement with festival coordinator Thumper Entertainment allowed Columbia Parks and Recreation to accept applications for free tickets to the festival.

It will be accepting application submissions starting Tuesday on its website at the administrative office at 1 South 7th St.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. September 12.

A random drawing of applicants who meet eligibility requirements will be on September 15. Ticket winners will be notified by phone or email.

Applicants must be Columbia residents with a household income lower than 185 percent of the federal poverty level.

Each household is limited to one application, and there is a maximum of four tickets per household.

Children ages 12 and under do not need a ticket to attend the festival.

The Roots N Blues N BBQ festival will be September 26 through 28 at Stephens Lake Park.